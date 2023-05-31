Military attaches from 27 countries visit Russian Defense Ministry’s Academy

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Military attaches from 27 friendly states visited the Marshal Timoshenko Military Academy of Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops in Kostroma in central Russia, the Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Foreign attaches visited the Academy’s special faculty where learners and cadets from more than 20 countries undergo training. They familiarized themselves with modern training facilities, the curriculum of foreign states’ representatives, their accommodation and meals. During the attendance of classes with cadets, the military attaches talked with the trainees from the countries they represent, who are undergoing training at the faculty at present," the ministry said in a statement.

Academy Chief Lieutenant-General Igor Yemelyanov briefed the military attaches on the academy’s history. The guests also familiarized themselves with modern simulator facilities where learners and cadets of the special faculty undergo training. In particular, they viewed the simulators designed to train personnel in firing heavy flamethrower systems and rocket-propelled infantry flamethrowers and also teams of chemical reconnaissance vehicles, the ministry reported.

The military attaches highly commended the Academy’s training process for representatives of foreign countries, it said.

The Marshal Timoshenko Military Academy of Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops in Kostroma has been training foreign military personnel since 1949. Over this period, it has trained more than 2,100 specialists for 45 countries.

Visits by military diplomats from friendly states to the Russian Defense Ministry’s educational institutions are held on a constant basis. Their primary goal is to popularize Russian military education among friendly states. Earlier, the foreign military attaches visited the Defense Ministry’s Suvorov military school in Tver in central Russia where they took part in the ceremony of closing the 8th international festival of innovation scientific ideas titled: "Start into Science" that had brought together the trainees of pre-university institutions from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).