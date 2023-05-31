Ukrainian forces fire more than 260 rockets into Belgorod Region over day — governor

BELGOROD, May 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired more than 220 rockets into the Belgorod Region over the past day, with more than 215 rockets fired at the Shebekino district, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Wednesday.

"[The Ukrainian military] fired 215 rockets at the Shebekino district. The town of Shebekino was shelled 49 times: 37 times from a MLRS, and another 12 times from barrel artillery. Unfortunately, there is a casualty and two wounded as a result of the shelling of a temporary shelter. All necessary medical assistance is being provided. Two buildings of the temporary shelter were damaged," Gladkov wrote.

According to him, the May 30 shelling of Shebekino damaged 29 multi-storey buildings: windows were shattered, facades were damaged. Facades, fences and roofs were also damaged in 20 private houses.

"An administrative building, a shopping center and a public facility were damaged. A shop caught fire. Thirty cars were damaged," the governor added.

In total, the Belgorod Region was shelled by Ukrainian MLRS and artillery over 260 times during the day.

The Belgorod district was shelled nine times over the past day, all of the rockets were fired at the village of Zhuravlevka. In the Volokonovsky district, the settlement of Stary was shelled from artillery 12 times, the Grayvoronsky district came under fire 30 times. Ukrainian forces also shelled Grafovka in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district twice with artillery.

"In the Staroosholsy district, a drone was discovered while mowing the weeds. The area was cordoned off. The circumstances are being established. Explosive experts are working at the scene," Gladkov pointed out.