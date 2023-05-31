Intensity of shelling in Artyomovsk area decreased, says LPR military expert

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The intensity of shelling in the Artyomovsk area is declining, but the Ukrainian forces are sending drones with ammunition to the city, LPR military expert Vitaly Kisilev said.

"As for the Artyomovsk area, the intensity of shelling of Artyomovsk has significantly decreased, but there are still many quadcopters, drones, which drop ammunition on passerby, on private residential sectors," he said during a Soloviev Live TV broadcast.

Kisilev added that the Russian forces have a lot of equipment, they have undergone combat training and their morale is quite high. However, according to the expert, it is necessary to intensify work on drones. They need to fly at higher altitudes, carry more ammunition, attack more precisely. Kisilev believes that there should be more drone units in the army.

Artyomovsk, located in the north of the DPR, was an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian forces in the Donbass and one of the Ukrainian army’s major strongholds. The battle for control of the city began on August 1, 2022, and ended on May 20, 2023. It was one of the largest since the special military operation began.