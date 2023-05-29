Crimean officials making every effort to prevent sabotage attacks — region’s head

SIMFEROPOL, May 29. /TASS/. The Crimean government and its law enforcement agencies do everything possible to prevent sabotage attacks in the region, including by using the most up-to-date technology, Sergey Aksyonov, the region’s head, said on Rossiya-24 television on Monday.

"Most likely, no one can give a 100% guarantee - perhaps that’s not humanly possible. But that we are doing everything we can is 100% accurate. Some technical things are being applied right now, so we are sure that this will reduce the level of risk to transport routes and infrastructure in general in terms of sabotage attacks," Aksyonov said.

The official said local residents are a big help in detecting sabotage groups.

"When it comes to this, the people work very closely with the government. We do get information. Almost all cases related to apprehending sabotage groups involved the Federal Security Service in Crimea, the Interior Ministry, the National Guard. But in general, we do get assistance from our citizens. <...> We are not alone in this field."

According to Aksyonov, Crimea is prepared for a counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces, with defenses from land forces being especially good.