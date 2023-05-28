Russian forces hit command centers of Ukrainian brigades in DPR, Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Command and observation centers of two Ukrainian army brigades were wiped out by Russian forces in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Zaporozhye Region in the course of the special military operation during the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"During the day, tactical aircraft and artillery units of the Russian armed forces hit 89 artillery units of the Ukrainian army at their firing positions and destroyed weapons and manpower in 156 areas. Near the settlements of Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republi and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, command and observation centers of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 65th mechanized brigades," he said.