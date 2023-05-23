Russian Defense Ministry shows footage of Ukrainian sabotage group’s destroyed equipment

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday published a video footage of Ukrainian sabotage group's destroyed military equipment in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod Region.
The video shows destroyed armored vehicles and pickup trucks.
On May 22, a Ukrainian subversive group infiltrated into the territory of Russia’s Belgorod Region. According to recent reports, 12 people were wounded and an elderly woman died during the evacuation as a result of the subversive group’s assault. Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday that combat aircraft, artillery and Russian troops destroyed over 70 Ukrainian saboteurs in the Belgorod Region in the counter-terror operation.