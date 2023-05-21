Two ceasefire violations reported by Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Two ceasefire violations have been reported by Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday in a bulletin on the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the conflict zone.

"Two ceasefire violations were reports in the Martuni and Shusha district. No casualties were reported. The Russian peacekeeping contingent is probing into these violations," it said, adding that a probe is underway.

Apart from that, according to the ministry, patrolling mission were conducted along three routes in the Mardakert, Martuni, and Shusha districts.