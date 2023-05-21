Russian air defense intercepts 15 HIMARS, Uragan, Storm Shadow missiles

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted 15 Ukrainian HIMARS, Uragan MLRS and Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles over the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"The air defense troops intercepted fifteen missiles launched from HIMARS, Uragan MLRS, as well as Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles over day," he said.

In addition, according to Konashenkov, nine Ukrainian drones were destroyed in the areas of Lozovoye, Terny, Vodyanoye, Novoandreyevka of the Donetsk People's Republic, Chervonaya Dibrova of the Lugansk People's Republic and Energodar of the Zaporozhye Region.

Konashenkov also said that a total of 428 aircraft, 234 helicopters, 4,245 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 surface-to-air missile systems, 9,251 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,100 multiple rocket launcher combat vehicles, 4,871 field artillery and mortars, and 10,365 special military vehicle vehicles have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation.