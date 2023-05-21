Russian forces defeat Ukrainian units near Ugledar — top brass

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian troops hit Ukrainian units near Ugledar and a number of other settlements over the past 24 hours, wiping out up to 50 enemy servicemen, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"In the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye area, the eastern battlegroup defeated the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic, Novodanilovka, Chervonoye, Novodarovka and Nesteryianka in the Zaporozhye Region," Konashenkov said. He pointed out that Ukrainian losses in these areas amounted to up to 50 servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, two vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, as well as a Msta-B howitzer.

According to him, the Russian military managed to suppress the actions of three Ukrainian saboteur groups near DPR’s Sladkoye and Vladimirovka, as well as Zaporozhye Region’s Levadnoye. Konashenkov also reported the destruction of an ammunition depot of the 102nd Ukrainian territorial defense brigade of the territorial defense near Gulyaipole.