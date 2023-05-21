Russia destroys ammo depot of Ukrainian territorial defense brigade in Kherson Region

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian troops have destroyed an ammunition depot near the village of Stanislav in the Kherson Region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"An ammunition depot of the 123rd territorial defense brigade was destroyed near the Stanislav settlement in the Kherson Region," Konashenkov said.

According to him, Russian troops also wiped out up to 15 Ukrainian servicemen, six vehicles and an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit in the Kherson area over day.