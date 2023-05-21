Russian forces suppress two Ukrainian sabotage groups in Krasny Liman area — top brass

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces on Sunday night suppressed the activities of two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Krasny Liman area, the enemy lost over 60 servicemen over the day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"The activities of two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were suppressed in the areas of Chervonaya Dibrova of the Lugansk People's Republic and Grigorovka of the Donetsk People's Republic," he said.

According to him, Russia’s operational-tactical and army aviation, as well as artillery fire of the western battlegroup struck Ukrainian units. "The total losses of the enemy in the area over the day amounted to more than 60 servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, a Gvozdika self-howitzer, as well as a D-20 howitzer." Konashenkov also reported the destruction of a Ukrainian ammunition depot near LPR’s Novogorovka.