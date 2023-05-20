Russian forces kill up to 210 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk area — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian forces killed up to 210 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"In the Donetsk area, the Battlegroup South killed up to 210 Ukrainian troops in the past day, destroying a tank, five cars, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system and a D-20 howitzer," he specified.

According to Konashenkov, two ammunition depots belonging to Ukraine’s 110th Mechanized Brigade were destroyed near Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.