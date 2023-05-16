Uralvagonzavod to present T-90MS tank, tank support fighting vehicle at MILEX 2023

YEKATERINBURG, May 16. /TASS/. Uralvagonzavod (UVZ, part of the Rostec concern) will present both advanced models of military equipment and possibilities for upgrading combat and engineering vehicles at the 11th international exhibition of armaments and military equipment MILEX 2023, Rostec’s press service told TASS.

"There is special interest today in the T-90MS tank, which experts and military specialists recognize as one of the best vehicles of recent times. Its combat and running characteristics have been significantly improved. In particular, it boasts an upgraded engine, a modular dynamic protection of the third generation, an upgraded gun, and modern means of communication," the press service said.

The UVZ also offers an upgraded T-72.

"This machine is an excellent sample of a modern combat unit with improved capabilities and design. The T-72's comprehensive upgrade plan included measures to improve firepower, protection, mobility and command controllability. Various modifications of the T-72 are in service in 50 countries worldwide. Naturally, such an upgrade is in high demand and relevant: it extends the effective life cycle of special equipment to the biggest benefit and at the lowest costs," the UVZ explained.

Uralvagonzavod will also present a tank support fighting vehicle based on the T-90 platform.

"The main advantage of this vehicle is a multi-channel automatic weapon system (guided missiles, 30-mm automatic guns, grenade launchers and 7.62-mm machine gun) with a large set of ammunition, modern 360-degree protection against antitank weapons and round-the-clock fire control system as well as high mobility and maneuverability," the concern said.

Another selection from the UVZ on display will be the IMR-3M demolition engineering vehicle, also based on the T-90.

"IMR-3M is a cross-country vehicle capable of driving passes through forest, stony and snow obstacles and perform excavation works. It is equipped with a universal dozer blade, 8-meter telescopic manipulator arm with a load capacity of 2 tons, and a 0.35-cubic-meter bucket. The IMR-3M will easily guide a tank column even across contaminated after a nuclear strike," the press service said.

At present, Uralvagonzavod is the sole tank manufacturer for the Russian armed forces. It also upgrades T-72 and T-80 tanks and produces the T-90 tank (several modifications). In 2015, Uralvagonzavod presented the T-14 tank and the T-15 armored infantry fighting vehicle on the latest Armata tracked platform (a trial batch of T-14s was dispatched to the army in 2021).