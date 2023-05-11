Ukraine pulls forces to Krasny Liman, Kupyansk directions, prepares for strike – LPR

LUGANSK, May 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces started pulling vehicles to Krasny Liman and Kupyansk directions and intensified their movements on the Donetsk direction, getting ready for the counteroffensive, retired LPR Lieutenant Colonel Andrey Marochko told TASS Thursday.

"The enemy is currently building up forces on all swathes. At least, we can talk about the Lugansk direction - meaning both Krasny Liman and Kupyansk. The enemy is particularly active on the Donetsk direction. We see activity in all areas. Furthermore, all indirect factors also prove that the enemy has started the so-called counteroffensive," he said.

According to Marochko, once Ukrainian forces accumulate enough forces at the frontline, they will begin hostilities.

"Time is necessary in order to concentrate strike forces for offensive action. So, from a military standpoint, the counteroffensive is in progress; but they need to build up their forces in order to fully carry out offensive actions," the officer underscored.