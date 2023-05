MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The servicemen of the eastern battlegroup destroyed a Ukrainian command vehicle near Grigorovka with a Lancet barraging munition, Eastern Battlegroup Spokesman Alexander Gordeyev told TASS on Thursday.

"A Lancet barrage munition destroyed an enemy command vehicle near the Grigorovka settlement," he said.

The spokesman added that a Tor anti-aircraft missile system shot down a Leleka drone.