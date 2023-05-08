Russian forces destroy over 380 servicemen of Ukrainian army in Donetsk area — top brass

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed more than 380 soldiers and 3 howitzers of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk direction, spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Monday.

"During the day, the enemy's losses amounted to more than 380 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, 1 tank, 4 armored combat vehicles, 6 vehicles, an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, 2 D-20 howitzers, and a D-30 howitzer," he said.

In addition, two ammunition depots of the 54th mechanized and 80th air assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces were destroyed in the areas of the settlements of Verkhnekamenskoye and Kramatorsk of the Donetsk People's Republic.