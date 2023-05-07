Russian forces kill over 340 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries in Donetsk area in past day

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian forces killed over 340 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries in the Donetsk area in the past day, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Over 340 Ukrainian service members and mercenaries were killed in the area in the past day. Two armored combat vehicles, eight cars and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed," he noted.

In addition, two US-made counter-battery radars were wiped out near the Novgorodskoye and Artyomovo settlemennts in the Donetsk People’s Republic.