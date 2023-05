GENICHESK, May 7. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian self-propelled artillery system and a mortar in the Kherson area in the past day, a regional emergency official told reporters on Sunday.

"Last night, artillery fire destroyed a 122 mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system near the Dneprovskoye settlement. A 120 mm mortar crew and ammunition were eliminated near the Olgovka settlement yesterday.

Ten Ukrainian troops were killed in Russian strikes and two suffered wounds.