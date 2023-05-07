Russian forces destroy Ukrainian ammo depot, eliminate infantry unit near Belogorovka

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Servicemen of Russia’s Battlegroup South and special forces units have destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot and eliminated an enemy infantry group near Belogorovka, the battlegroup’s spokesman Vadim Astafyev said on Sunday.

"An artillery crew of the Battlegroup South’s armored infantry unit destroyed a 120-mm mortar and killed up to ten Ukrainian troops in Avdeyevka. A tank crew of the Battlegroup South, acting together with special forces units, destroyed an ammunition depot and eliminated an enemy infantry group near the Belogorovka settlement," Astafyev said in a video that the Russian Defense Ministry posted on Telegram.

According to him, a missile unit hit an ammunition depot of Ukraine’s 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade and a temporary base of the 57th Separate Mechanized Brigade in the Soledar and Bakhmut areas.

"The Battlegroup South’s aircraft carried out strikes on the sites of Ukraine’s 81st Motorized Infantry Brigade near Grigorovka and Serebryanka. Artillery units destroyed a Krab artillery system and a 120 mm mortar in the Lisichansk area," the spokesperson added.