Defense Ministers of India, Russia discuss expansion of defense industry cooperation

NEW DELHI, April 28. /TASS/. Defense Ministers of India and Russia Rajnath Singh and Sergey Shoigu discussed the expansion of participation of the Russian defense industry in the Make in India program, the Indian defense ministry said after their meeting.

"The two Ministers discussed wide-ranging issues of bilateral defense cooperation, including military-to-military ties as well as industrial partnership. They also discussed the Russian defense industry’s participation in the ‘Make in India’ initiative and ways to provide further impetus to it" during their talks on the sidelines of the meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the ministry informed.

"The two Ministers also discussed matters on regional peace and security. They expressed satisfaction over the continued trust and mutual respect between the two countries, particularly in defense and reiterated their commitment towards strengthening the partnership," the ministry said.

"They acknowledged the unique, long-lasting and time-tested relationship between India and Russia," the Indian defense ministry added.