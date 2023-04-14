Shipbuilders float out latest minesweeper for Russian Navy

ST. PETERSBURG, April 14. /TASS/. The Project 12700 Alexandrit-class minesweeper Lev Chernavin was floated out at the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation), a TASS correspondent reported from the scene on Friday.

The minesweeper was laid down on July 24, 2020. This is the Project 12700 eighth minesweeper built at the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard. The warship was named after Rear Admiral Lev Chernavin who commanded the Northern Fleet’s submarines and submarine forces for many years.

After its float-out, the latest minesweeper moored at the Shipyard’s berth where its construction will be completed. The preparations for the first stage of its mooring tests will begin soon, the Shipyard said.

Russia’s Project 12700 Alexandrit-class coastal-type minesweepers engineered by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau belong to a new generation of minesweeping forces and are designed to fight sea mines in coastal waters and close-in maritime areas. The minesweepers employ various sweeps, as well as remotely controlled and autonomous underwater drones.

The Project 12700 mine countermeasures vessels (minesweepers) have the world’s biggest hull made of monolithic fiberglass formed by vacuum infusion. They have a considerably smaller weight compared to the steel hull and feature higher strength. The warships made of composite materials are corrosion-resistant and have an unlimited service life with the observance of operational requirements.