Belarus sets up air defense regiment near Ukraine border amid escalation — top brass

MINSK, March 23. /TASS/. Belarus has set up a new air defense regiment in the Brest Region close to the border with Ukraine in response to mounting tension around the republic, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Thursday.

"The situation around our country does not get calmer. Active militarization of the West is underway and the military potential near our borders is growing. Ukraine is being beefed up with weapons and the Ukrainian leadership shows unpredictability in its actions," the state-run BelTA news agency quoted the defense chief as saying.

"We have to act adequately to the challenges and threats that may emerge for our country’s security. That is why, a decision has been made to set up a new surface-to-air missile regiment using the existing military unit in Luninets as the basis," Khrenin said.

As the Belarusian defense minister specified, "the best specialists" who are "outfitted with advanced weapons" have been moved to the regiment located 50 km from the border.

"A good training and supply facility has been created here. Barracks have been equipped for conscripted personnel. A service building for the families of service members has been built. Places have been reserved for children in schools and kindergartens and family members have been offered jobs," he said.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry reported earlier on Thursday that a new surface-to-air missile regiment was set up in the town of Luninets in the Brest Region.