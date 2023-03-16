Russia’s latest strategic nuclear-powered sub preparing for testing — Shipyard

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The Project 955A (Borei-A) strategic nuclear-powered submarine cruiser Emperor Alexander III is preparing for shipbuilders’ and state testing, CEO of the Sevmash Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) Mikhail Budnichenko told TASS on Thursday.

"The third serial-built strategic nuclear-powered submarine cruiser Emperor Alexander III will undergo shipbuilders’ and state trials that will be carried out by the vessel’s crew and the Sevmash delivery team," the chief executive said on the eve of Russia’s Submariner Day celebrated on March 19.

The cruiser Emperor Alexander III is a serial-built submarine cruiser being constructed under the design of the Rubin Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering, Budnichenko said.

"There are no changes in the vessel’s design," he said.

The strategic nuclear-powered submarine cruiser Emperor Alexander III was floated out on December 29, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the ceremony of putting the strategic submarine cruiser afloat.

Project 955A (Borei-A) nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarines are designed to become the mainstay of Russia’s seaborne strategic nuclear forces. They carry 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles as their basic armament. Compared to the baseline Borei series, Borei-A subs feature better acoustic stealth, maneuvering and deep-sea running capabilities and an improved armament control system.