Frigate with Tsirkon missiles to head Russia’s Mediterranean task force – source

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian Northern Fleet frigate Admiral Gorshkov armed with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles will head the Russian Navy’s task force in the Mediterranean Sea next year, a source close to Russia’s defense ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Admiral Gorshkov is scheduled to begin its combat duty at sea in January 2023. It will perform its combat duties in the Mediterranean with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles on board," the source said, adding that it will be the first mission of this kind in the history of the Russian fleet.