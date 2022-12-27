Ukrainian troops fire almost 30 shells towards Makeyevka in DPR

DONETSK, December 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian artillery fired a total of 29 155mm artillery shells towards the settlement of Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in just around 25 minutes on Tuesday evening, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

The attack took place between 22:25 and 22:50 Moscow time.

The settlements of Yasinovataya, Kashtanovoye and Mineralnoye were under fire as well.

Earlier reports said that one person was wounded in Donetsk’s Petrovsky district on Tuesday.