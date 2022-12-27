Additional Ukrainian units deployed to Kharkov Region to storm Svatovo — LPR

LUGANSK, December 27. /TASS/. The intelligence of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has registered an additional deployment of Ukrainian personnel to the Kharkov region to beef up the units located on the Svatovo front in the Lugansk People’s Republic, LPR People’s Militia officer Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

"In the populated locality of Cherneshchina (to the south-west of Svatovo in the Kharkov region - TASS), an additional redeployment of personnel of Ukrainian armed formations was noted in order to bolster the assault units on the Svatovo front," he said.

Marochko noted that the Ukrainian servicemen have been arriving in Cherneshchina "without proper material and technical support." "There are no protected communication devices. There is a severe shortage of light and artillery arms as well as ammunition for them," he said.

On Monday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russia’s Armed Forces delivered a surgical strike on a concentration of Ukrainian military manpower and equipment in the Kharkov region, eliminating up to 20 Ukrainian troops on the Kupyansk front in 24 hours.