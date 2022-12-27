Russia’s defense chief holds year-end meeting with military commanders

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu held this year’s final conference call with military commanders and listened to reports on the results of work in 2022 and plans for next year, the Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Today a final conference call with military commanders of the Russian Armed Forces was held at the National Defense Operations Center under the direction of Defense Minister of Russia Army General Sergey Shoigu," the ministry said in a statement.

During the conference call, "the defense chief listened to reports by senior leaders of the Armed Forces on the results of the activity of troops in the outgoing year, and operational and combat training measures both fulfilled and planned," the statement reads.

The results of the outgoing year and the Defense Ministry’s tasks for the immediate future were outlined at its enlarged board meeting with the participation of Russian President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin on December 21.

"In compliance with the instructions given by the president of Russia, the course towards consistently developing the Russian Armed Forces and raising their combat capabilities will be continued next year," the Defense Ministry quoted Shoigu as saying.

During the conference call, the Russian defense minister also congratulated rescuers on their professional holiday.

"Today is Rescuer Day and 32 years ago the Emergencies Ministry was established. We congratulate our colleagues from the Emergencies Ministry, we congratulate rescuers on their professional holiday," the ministry quoted Shoigu as saying.