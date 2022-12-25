Over 3,700 field artillery systems destroyed by Russian troops during operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. More than 3,700 Ukrainian filed artillery systems and mortars have been destroyed by Russian forces in the course of the special military operation, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian forces have destroyed: 352 warplanes and 192 helicopters, 2,724 unmanned aerial vehicles, 399 air defense systems, 7,240 tanks and other armored vehicles, 940 multiple rocket launchers, 3,708 field artillery systems and mortars, and 7,747 special motor vehicles," he said.