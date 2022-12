MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Three Ukrainian US-made M777 artillery systems were destroyed by Russian forces in the course of the special military operation during the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Three US-made M-777 artillery systems were destroyed at firing positions near the settlements of Dobrovoye in the Kharkov region and Pleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he said.