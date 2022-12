MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. More than 80 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries were eliminated by Russian forces in the Kupyansk direction in the course of the special military operation over the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"In the course of offensive actions in the Donetsk direction, Russian forces destroyed more than 80 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, two tanks, five armored combat vehicles, and four cars," he said.