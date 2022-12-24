US striving for global dominance contradicts BTWC implementation, says defense official

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Ninth Review Conference of the member states of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) held in Geneva revealed deep contradictions over its implementation due to the US striving for global dominance, Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Force Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said on Saturday.

"The conference revealed deep gaps on issues of the convention’s implementation, made even wider by the US’ aspirations for global dominance, which are enshrined by the White House in documents on strategic planning in the area of biosecurity," he added.