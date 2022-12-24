Pentagon transfers bio projects from Ukraine to Central Asia, Eastern Europe - official

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Pentagon transfers unfinished bio studies from Ukraine to Central Asia and Eastern Europe, Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Force Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said on Saturday.

"According to the available information, the Pentagon actively transfers unfinished researches under Ukrainian projects to Central Asian and Eastern European states. Simultaneously, the US defense agency is building up cooperation with countries in Africa and the Asia-Pacific region: Kenya, Cambodia, Singapore and Thailand," Kirillov said.

The US Department of Defense shows special interest in the countries on whose territory labs with a high level of biological isolation are already present, the defense official said.