MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The US government spends federal budget funds on dual-purpose bio studies despite formal bans, Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Force Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said on Saturday.

"Despite formal bans, US budget funds are spent on dual-purpose research," the defense official said.

In this regard, the US Republican Party opened a probe against Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser for US President Joe Biden, he said.

"The probe confirmed facts of the government financing of experiments through an intermediary firm for intensifying the pathogenic power of viruses, including coronaviruses whose incidence was not on a massive scale before 2019," the Russian defense official said.