DONETSK, December 23. /TASS/. Donetsk’s central districts came under shelling by Ukrainian troops, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Friday.

According to the mission, Ukrainian troops fired 15 rockets from their positions in the village of Tonenkoye at 8:40 p.m. Moscow time.

Earlier, some 30 rockets were fired from multiple rockets launchers at Donetsk’s Petrovsky district.