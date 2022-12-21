Ukrainian forces resume shelling of Donetsk, fire 12 rockets

DONETSK, December 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces resumed the shelling of Donetsk on Wednesday evening, according to a TASS reporter.

The DPR mission to the Joint Coordination and Control Center (JCCC) on Ukrainian war crimes told TASS that Ukrainian forces launched 12 rockets.

Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said that, according to preliminary information, one woman was injured.

"According to information from eyewitnesses, there was a direct hit to a residential building rooftop. Transport power lines are torn and glasses are shattered throughout the street. According to unverified reports, one woman was injured," he said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Ukrainian forces opened fire at several districts of Donetsk. The shelling targeted infrastructure objects and residential blocks. The information on injuries and damage is still being assessed.