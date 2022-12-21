Putin points to Russia’s security buffer in military field

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia has a certain margin of safety in the military field, President Vladimir Putin pointed out, addressing an expanded board meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

"The state of our armed forces, as well as the fact that we have advanced weapons and equipment that other countries don’t have create a certain margin of safety. We do have it," Putin noted.

According to the president, Russia is aware of its advantages, particularly in terms of the nuclear triad. "We know all this, we have it and it’s all in the right condition. We can also see what we need to do to improve the armed forces, including the ground troops, counterbattery fighting, communication means and other things," Putin said.