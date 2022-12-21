Shoigu says 91% of defense contracts for key armaments have been executed

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on Wednesday said 91% of defense contracts for key armaments have been executed.

The number of key weapons that are sent to the military has risen by 30%, while the amount of ammunition for rocket and artillery systems has jumped by 69% to 109%, he said at a yearend Defense Ministry meeting attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In order to optimize the delivery of armaments a schedule has been established. It’s supervised by a taskforce of the Defense Ministry, Military-Industrial Commission, Industry and Trade Ministry and defense industry companies. The allocations for 2022, which account for additional deliveries of arms and equipment, have made it possible to increase the number of key items that have been sent to the military by 30%, and the ammunition for rocket and artillery systems and aircraft borne munitions by 69% to 109%," Shoigu said.

He said 91% of defense contracts for key armaments had been executed.