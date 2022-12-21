Russian Defense Ministry plans to have support vessels in Berdyansk, Mariupol — Minister

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry plans to deploy support vessel stations, emergency services and ship repair units of the Navy in Berdyansk and Mariupol, Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Ports in Berdyansk and Mariupol are functioning in full scope at present. We plan to deploy in them support vessel stations, emergency and rescue services, and ship repair units of the Navy," the Minister said.

The Sea of Azov has again become the internal sea of Russia, "just as it was during three hundred years of the history of our country," Shoigu added.