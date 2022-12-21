Refugees report of dire situation in US-controlled Al-Tanf zone in Syria

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Displaced persons, who managed to return to the Syrian government-controlled areas, are reporting that humanitarian situation in the Al-Tanf zone occupied by the United States is critical, Russian reconciliation center’s deputy chief Oleg Yegorov said on Tuesday.

"According to information obtained by the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria from refugees who returned to the Syrian government-controleld zone from the Rukban refugee camp in the US-occupied zone of Al Tanf, the humanitarian situation in the camp is disastrous," Yegorov said.

According to the Russian official, Rukban residents are experiencing shortages of food, essential items, medicines and fuel.

"At the same time, the command of the US-controlled illegal armed group Maghaweir al-Thowra seeks to persuade refugees that Russia and Damascus are to blame for that, since they allegedly refuse to allow the passage of humanitarian convoys to Al-Tanf," Yegorov added.

He stressed that over the past six months, the Reconciliation center, in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, have been repeatedly offering to provide a safe corridor for a humanitarian convoy to the Rukban camp.

"In breach of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 of year 2015, all those proposals were rejected by the American command," Yegorov said.