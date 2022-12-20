Israeli warplanes deliver strike on military targets in Damascus governorate

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Israeli warplanes delivered a strike on military targets in Syria’s Damascus governorate on Tuesday night, Oleg Yegorov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Tuesday.

"From 12:35 a.m. to 12:40 a.m. on December 20, four F-16 tactical warplanes of the Israeli Air Force fired guided missiles at military targets in the Damascus governorate from the airspace over the Golan Heights," he said, adding that two Syrian soldiers were wounded.

"According to the Israeli side’s official notification, the strike was aimed at ‘pro-Iranian armed units,’" he said.

The SANA news agency reported earlier, citing a spokesman for the Syrian defense ministry that an attack had been staged on several positions near Damascus and that two soldiers had been wounded.

The attack reportedly targeted four areas near the airport. According to the Al Hadath television channel, these targets included two Syrian army facilities and the positions of Iranian units near Damascus.