Russia, China to hold Sea Cooperation naval drills on December 21-27

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. A group of the Russian Pacific Fleet ships led by the Varyag missile cruiser shipped out to sea from Vladivostok to take part in the Sea Cooperation joint naval drills with China, set to be held in the East China Sea on December 21-27, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"The active part of the exercise will include joint missile and artillery firings at air targets, artillery firings at sea targets and the training of joint anti-submarine actions involving the practical use of weapons," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the main goal of the drills is "to boost naval cooperation between Russia and China, while maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region."

Russia’s Navy will be represented by the Varyag missile cruiser, the Pacific Fleet’s flagship, as well as by the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate and Project 20380 corvettes Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and the Sovershenny.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy will send two destroyers, two patrol ships, an integrated supply ship and a diesel submarine to take part in the exercise," the Russian Defense Ministry added.

The ministry also said that apart from ships, the drills would also involve naval aircraft and helicopters of the Pacific Fleet and the People's Liberation Army Navy.