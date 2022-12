DONETSK, December 14. /TASS/. The number of fatalities as a result of strikes on Gorlovka by Ukraine’s armed forces has increased to two civilians, city mayor Ivan Prikhodko wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, there is another Gorlovka resident killed by Ukrainian militants," his statement said.

Earlier, the DPR’s territorial defense headquarters reported a woman killed in a strike on Gorlovka’s Nikitovsky district.