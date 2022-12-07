Kiev uses power supply for ZNPP as tool for nuclear terrorism — Rosenergoatom official

MELITOPOL, December 7. /TASS/. The authorities in Kiev use the supply of electricity to the Zaporozhye NPP from Ukraine as an instrument of blackmail and extortion, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the general director of the Rosenergoatom concern, told TASS on Wednesday.

"Electricity is supplied to the ZNPP via the Dnieper line from Ukraine. But in fact, as experience shows, the Ukrainian regime uses this resource for a dual purpose. It has turned the power supply into a tool for nuclear blackmail and extortion. Strictly speaking, this is nothing but nuclear terrorism," he said.

Karchaa recalled that it was precisely due to constant strikes by Ukraine’s military on the territory of the power plant that the reactors were unable to work at full capacity to generate electricity. At the moment, two reactors remain in hot shutdown mode. Both generate thermal power, but in an amount that is not enough for heating the whole of Energodar.

"The heating of the city of Energodar leaves much to be desired. Unfortunately, the temperature of the heated water coming out of the Zaporozhye NPP is only 33 degrees. The power plant is capable of providing more thermal power for meeting the needs of the city as well as its own demands. But this would require bringing the reactors back on stream. The generation of electricity would have to be resumed. This is impossible for now, and the Ukrainian regime is to blame," he explained.

Karchaa said the JSC Operating Organization of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, with the support from Rosenergoatom, was doing its utmost to provide heat for the city and the power plant itself.