Over half of people evacuated from LPR’s Kremennaya due to Ukraine’s shelling attacks

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. More than a half of residents of the city of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) have been evacuated due to never-stopping shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops, Rodion Miroshnik, LPR’s former ambassador to Moscow, told TASS on Sunday.

"The city of Kremennaya is located some 6-7 kilometers of the frontline. The roar of guns is heard practically round-the-clock. Today, the city’s center was shelled from 155mm artillery systems. Mortar and grenade shelling attacks are beyond statistics. Before the escalation, the city’s population was 17,000-18,000 people. Now less than a half a living here," he said.

Despite that, in his words, the city continues to live. "Local authorities and services continue to work part-time. It is difficult to work routinely not only because of shelling attacks, but because of electricity shortages and problems with communications," he explained.

Nevertheless, there is enough food in the city’s shops but there are problems with medicines, with many pharmacies being closed.

On November 25, Miroshnik said that the situation in Kremennaya was tense.