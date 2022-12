Russian forces prevent Ukrainian offensive on Kupyansk direction

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian forces carried out a preemptive strike, preventing a Ukrainian attack on the Kupyansk direction, eliminating up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

"On Kupyansk direction, preemptive strikes of Army aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems prevented the enemy from attacking near the settlement of Kuzemovka, LPR," Konashenkov said.

According to the spokesman, the enemy lost personnel and vehicles.

"Up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated, as well as two tanks, and tracked armored personnel carrier, three wheeled armored carriers and four pickup trucks," he added.