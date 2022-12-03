Russian air, artillery power repels Ukrainian attacks against southern Donetsk

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian assault aviation and artillery repelled Ukrainian attacks on the southern Donetsk direction, Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

"The enemy attempted counter-attacks near settlements of Sladkoye, Shevchenko and Novomayorskoye, DPR. Assault aviation strikes and artillery fire stopped Ukrainian forces and pushed the back to their original positions," he said.

Konashenkov also noted that enemy lost over 40 servicemen killed or injured on this direction, as well as two armored personnel carriers and 5 automobile vehicles.