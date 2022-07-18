Surface-based Tsirkon hypersonic missile may be commissioned this year — source

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The newest Tsirkon hypersonic missile for surface ships may be commissioned in the Russian Navy before the end of 2022, a source close to the Defense Ministry told TASS Monday.

"The state trials are complete; the surface version of the Tsirkon is expected to be commissioned within the next five months," the source said.

According to the source, NPO Mashinostroyeniya continues to produce the missiles, while simultaneously working on increasing its range.

TASS has not been able to obtain official confirmation of this information.

Earlier, the media reported that, on May 28, a Tsirkon was test-fired at its maximum range from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate. The Defense Ministry reported that the missile was launched from the Barents Sea at a naval target in the White Sea about 1,000 km away.