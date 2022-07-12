Russia’s latest Sarmat ICBM set for new stage of tests

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia’s new state-of-the-art Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is set to undergo a new stage of tests, Head of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

"The world’s most powerful global-range nuclear-tipped missile is being prepared for new tests and serial production," Rogozin wrote on his Telegram.

The Roscosmos chief earlier visited the Krasmash enterprise in Krasnoyarsk in Eastern Siberia to inspect the process of producing the Sarmat ICBM for flight tests. He said that the enterprise was ready to ensure the stable serial production of Sarmat ICBMs.

Russia successfully test-launched its Sarmat ICBM for the first time from the Plesetsk spaceport in the Arkhangelsk Region in the country’s north on April 20. The launch confirmed all the ICBM’s designed characteristics at all the stages of its flight. Currently, the Uzhur missile formation in the Krasnoyarsk Region is preparing to arm its forward regiment with the state-of-the-art Sarmat ICBMs.

The Sarmat ICBM was developed at the Makeyev State Rocket Center (part of Roscosmos) and is manufactured at the Krasmash enterprise. In experts’ estimates, the RS-28 Sarmat is capable of delivering a MIRVed warhead weighing up to 10 tonnes to any location worldwide both over the North and South Poles.