Over 2.2 million people evacuated from Ukraine, Donbass to Russia

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. A total of 2,265,057 people, including 356,884 children, have been evacuated from dangerous areas of Ukraine and the Donbass republics to Russia since the special military operation started, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, 29,252 people, including 3,922 children, have been evacuated to the Russian Federation from dangerous areas of the Donbass republics and Ukraine, without any participation of the Ukrainian authorities," said Mizintsev, who heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

"Since the beginning of the special military operation a total of 2,265,057 people, including 356,884 children, have been [evacuated]," he added.

Mizintsev said that 351,225 private vehicles had crossed into Russia, including 4,702 in the past 24 hours.