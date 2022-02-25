Russian cybersecurity authorities see threat level of cyberattacks as ‘critical’

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents has assessed the threat level of cyberattacks against Russian information resources as critical.

"The threat level is critical," the center said in a bulletin.

Earlier, the National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents warned that "given the current tense geopolitical situation, [they] expect an increase in the intensity of computer attacks against Russian information resources, including critical information infrastructure facilities." In their opinion, such attacks may be aimed at disrupting the function of important information resources and services, causing reputational damage, even for political purposes. The center also believes that "further harmful effects from the Russian information space are possible in order to consistently create a negative image of the Russian Federation in the eyes of the international community."

With that in mind, the National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents recommends that specialists from Russian organizations step up their vigilance in monitoring malicious activity and organize a system for prioritizing the processing of information on anomalies. Any failure in the operation of critical information infrastructure facilities for reasons that have not been reliably determined should first and foremost be treated as the result of a computer attack, and if signs of targeted computer attacks are detected, the center should be informed immediately to develop countermeasures in due time.